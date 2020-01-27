Research: MENA SVoD revenues to triple to 2025

MENA SVoD revenues will reach $2.97 billion (€2.69bn) by 2025; or $2.1 billion more than the 2019 total. SVoD revenues will triple between 2019 and 2025. Turkey will total to $908 million by 2025, with Saudi Arabia adding $563 million and Israel $470 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “We forecast 29.63 million SVoD subscriptions by 2025, up from 12.25 million recorded at end-2019. Collectively, the 13 Arabic-speaking countries will overtake Turkey’s subscriber count in 2025.”

Netflix will account for 38 per cent of the 2025 total (with its subscriber base doubling from 2019), followed by StarzPlay (23 per cent) and Disney+ (11 per cent despite only starting in its first Arabic country in 2022). These three platforms will generate three-quarters of the Arab total by 2025.