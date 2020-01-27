Sky, Disney+ deal on the brink

January 27, 2020
Sky is reportedly close to announcing a deal that will make the Disney+ SVoD service available via its pay-TV platform.

Disney and Sky are finalising a multi-year deal that could shut out Sky rivals such as Virgin Media and BT – who will still be able to carry the Disney+ app, but unable to offer Disney+ content fully integrated with other programming – according to a report in The Sunday Telegraph.

A deal would enable Sky Q customers to take up Disney+ as part of their subscription, much like the deal Sky currently has in place with Netflix.

Disney+ rolls out in the UK, and much of the rest of  EMEA, on March 24th.


