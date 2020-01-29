Spain: Nearly 60% subscribe to pay-TV

In Spain, 57 per cent of the population currently have a pay-TV service, according to a report from the Media Association AIMC.

Netflix and Movistar and the market leaders in their respective sectors, SVoD and IPTV. Netflix has overtaken Movistar with a potential audience of 35.3 per cent. Movistar reaches 20 per cent, followed by Vodafone with 6.8 per cent and Orange with 4.8 per cent. Traditional pay-TV operators – Movistar, Vodafone and Orange – combined reach 33.6 per cent of the population.

The most widely watched pay-TV channels are Fox with 10.4 per cent, AXN with 7.7 per cent, Calle 13 with 5.3 per cent and TNT with 5 per cent.



The second largest SVoD player after Netflix is Amazon Prime Video reaching 13.4 per cent of the population and HBO in third position with 11.7 per cent. The fourth is DAZN with 1.9 per cent.