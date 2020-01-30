Irdeto watermarking for ivi VoD

Digital platform and cyber security specialist Irdeto has confirmed that its TraceMark forensic watermarking solution has been chosen by Russian online video streaming service ivi in its bid to fight online piracy.

The partnership highlights Irdeto’s continued expansion into the Russian market, supporting local operators and content providers to protect the delivery of high value content to their subscribers.

ivi has proven that even in countries where piracy dominates the market, high-quality content and user-centric service will always find its audience and build it over time. In 2020, the company increased its revenues by more than 60 per cent and currently counts more than 50 million monthly unique users.

The licensing requirements from major studios mean that ivi needs a proven anti-piracy solution to secure premium and early-release content. Online content piracy presents a significant challenge to the entertainment industry in Russia, highlighted by the results of a 2019 study, which revealed that 91 per cent of Russians use pirated content, of which 43 per cent consisted of movies and TV shows. The growing prevalence of online piracy, and the resulting loss in unclaimed revenue, is forcing studios and content creators to demand higher security from streaming services like ivi.

With new copyright laws and regulations coming into play, content streaming services must ensure the latest security measures are implemented, while maintaining a great user experience and mitigating any impact to their customers.

Irdeto’s TraceMark allows broadcast and OTT providers to watermark streamed content and identify which user account pirate streams originate from. Combating online piracy with a unique watermark for every user has enabled greater enforcement of copyright infringement laws, helping to tackle the major piracy related issues content owners and producers face on a daily basis.

“This partnership with ivi is an exciting expansion for Irdeto into the Russian market,” declared Shane McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer, Video Entertainment at Irdeto. “We are confident that our TraceMark solution will provide ivi with the forensic watermarking it needs to fight online fraudsters, ensuring the continued access to valuable content rights.”

“We needed a proven, credible anti-piracy solution to combat the growing threat of online piracy,” added Evgeni Rossinski, CTO, ivi. “Integrating the TraceMark watermarking solution into our existing piracy tools was straightforward and with Irdeto’s strong local customer support, we can continue to fight online pirates while delighting our customers with great high value content.”