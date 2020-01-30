Report: Over half of UK & US have streaming device

Since Q3 2018, around one in three Internet respondents have an OTT streaming box or stick within their household, reports Ampere Analysis.

Uptake has doubled since 2015, but growth has slowed between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019, with an increase of 2 percentage points across 16 markets.

Penetration is highest in Sweden where 55 per cent of Internet respondents claim to have an OTT box or stick, this is closely followed by Denmark, UK and the US where 51 per cent of Internet users have one.

Local streaming box/stick market landscapes are highly divergent. Amazon’s Fire TV is the leading device in many of Amazon’s retail markets and has a market share of over 40 per cent in both Germany and Japan.

Roku has a key position in both the US and in Canada – although Amazon is hot on Roku’s heels in both countries.

Ownership of Google Chromecast is high in the Nordics and Netherlands, which lack any serious Amazon retail presence. Google has over 50 per cent market share in Netherlands and Denmark.

Minal Modha, Consumer Research Lead at Ampere Analysis, said: “More than any other sector, the streaming adapter market is a competitive battleground for companies with wildly different strategic imperatives – ranging from Amazon and the support which Fire TV provides for its retail operations, Apple and its high-end device ecosystem, Google and its advertising businesses, and Roku and its mix of monetisation mechanisms.