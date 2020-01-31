Apple poaches Netflix engineer

Apple has hired Ruslan Meshenberg, one of Netflix’s top engineers, to lead the technical team on its newly launched Apple TV+ streaming service.

Meshenberg, who helped build Netflix’s platform and was involved in key initiatives to create a more consistent service for viewers, joined Apple’s internet-services organisation this week, according to the WSJ.

Although the appointment hasn’t yet been announced by Apple, Meshenberg has changed his job title to ‘Apple’s engineering leader’ on LinkedIn.