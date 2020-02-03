Pluto TV launching in LatAm

ViacomCBS has announced that Pluto TV will launch in Latin America at the end of March. The free, ad-supported, streaming service will offer a range of genre-based content in Spanish and Portuguese. Pluto TV will be available on cable operator platforms, @ pluto.tv, and in an app on IOs and Android devices.

Pluto TV in Latin America will feature a variety of channels, including action, comedy, drama, horror, games, sports, music, kids & family, cooking, travel, mysteries, wildlife and reality. Following the initial launch, Pluto TV will continue to add premium content channels and plans to offer more than 80 channels by the end of the calendar year.

Pluto TV says it is a flexible platform that enables a variety of options for both content partners and viewers alike.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, President of Studios and OTT for ViacomCBS Networks International, said: “The launch of Pluto TV in Latin America enables our partners to offer their viewers a new value-added service, complementing their premium and linear offerings. I am confident that Pluto TV will quickly become an essential platform for partners and consumers across Latin America as it has been in the US and Europe.”

The initial channel offering includes; Pluto TV Cine Estelar, Pluto TV Cine Acción, Pluto TV Cine Drama, Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto TV Cine Terror, Pluto TV Series, Telefe Clásico, MTV Vintage, Nick Pluto TV, Nick Jr. Pluto TV, Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Deportes, Pluto TV Cocina, Pluto TV Viajes, plus aditional channels to be announced. Following the launch, more channels will be added each month, and Pluto TV will continue to build that content based on demand.

“The launch of Pluto TV across Latin America marks another huge step toward achieving our mission of entertaining the planet,” added Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluto TV. “We see massive opportunity and consumer demand for a high quality, free ad-supported streaming TV service throughout Latin America and therefore are excited to introduce viewers in the region to Pluto TV very soon.”