France: Okoo hits 40m views

France Télévisions’ kids digital platform Okoo, since launching on December 9th 2019, has reached 40 million viewers, overtaking the combined total from similar services Ludo and Zouzous.

Half of all consumption has come via an IPTV box connected to the TV set, has indicated French PSB group at a press conference for a new teenage animation series titled Culottées.

The Okoo platform, which will become the main home, along with France 3 and France 5, for France Télévisions’ kids content when France 4 closes in the summer, is currently available on IPTV platforms Orange, Free, and partly on Bouygues Telecom. Talks are underway with SFR. The VoD app is also compatible with Chromecast dongles.