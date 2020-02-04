Research: Solo TV viewing on the rise

SVoD services are often credited with driving seismic shifts in the economics of the TV industry. But they are also causing subtler changes in how consumers watch TV – and are leading to a steady decline in the importance of TV as a social occasion.

Consumer research from Ampere Analysis has found that consumers are increasingly identifying as solo viewers. Solo viewers no longer find watching TV with other members of their household particularly of interest – in fact they actively disagree that watching with others is important. And despite the fact that some of the biggest ‘water cooler’ shows of 2019 were released on SVoD services, the numbers of solo viewers are greatest in those markets with highest OTT video usage, indicating that it is specifically the rise of VoD, and the huge variety in content choices that it enables, that is driving the phenomenon.

The drive to watch by oneself is most common in adult-only homes and in developed Western countries, particularly Sweden, Denmark and Australia, where over one third of consumers self-identify as solo viewers. In comparison, there’s less solo viewing in emerging markets including Poland, India and Saudi Arabia where just over one in 10 respondents say they like to view alone.

As SVoD penetration continues to rise, streamers invest more in original programming, and as new platforms such as Disney+, Peacock, HBO Max and others enter the fray – each with an array of new and exclusive content, there’ll be even more content for viewers to choose from. Ampere believes the result will be that the number of solo viewers will continue to rise over the next few years.

Love (Death, and Robots) will drive us apart



The rise of SVoD not only offers more choice than broadcast TV, but the numerous ways viewers can access content means they no longer need to compromise on what to watch on one TV screen. Each member of a household can independently choose to watch whichever show takes their fancy. Ampere found a clear correlation across countries, linking SVoD usage and the proportion of consumers identifying as solo viewers, as shown in the graph below.



The relationship is especially clear once demographic effects are taken into account, and strongest in adult-only homes – particularly in households where the respondent lives with their partner and no children.

A Series of Fortunate Events: Households with children buck the trend



But OTT services are not necessarily affecting family viewing in quite the same way. Ampere has found that the relationship between online video usage and solo viewing breaks down among households with children. For this group, family time is still important, and whether the households have older or younger children, adults in these homes are less likely than their peers to engage in solo viewing, despite their high SVoD usage.

Minal Modha at Ampere Analysis said: “The rise of SVoD services has resulted in a plethora of content hitting our screens. Accessibility through devices such as tablets and smartphones mean viewers can watch whatever they want, whenever they want. This means watching alone has never been easier. As new services launch and existing services create content customised perfectly to their audiences, we believe solo viewing behaviour is a theme which will only grow further in importance.”