Spain: Vodafone TV for mobile-only viewers

From March, Vodafone will offer its TV service to mobile phone users in Spain with no fixed broadband lines, with packages priced between €5 and €20.

Mobile phone subscribers will be able to enjoy the service -also on their tablets and smart TVs- simply by sending an email to activate the subscription.

The available packages are (all prices are per month, and don’t include the cost of the mobile line rental):