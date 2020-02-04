YouTube ads generate $15bn revenue in 2019

February 4, 2020
YouTube ads generated $15.15 billion (€13.7bn) in revenue in fiscal 2019, with $4.72 billion in Q4 alone, reported parent company Alphabet. The figure is up from the $11.16 billion revenue in 2018, including $3.61 billion in Q4 of that year.

Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet, said YouTube’s non-advertising revenue, such as subscriptions to YouTube TV, reached a $3 billion revenue run rate in Q4. On a conference call, Porat added that the majority of YouTube ad revenue goes to creators, though Google does reveal that number.

Google’s cloud business generated $8.92 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019, with $2.61 billion generated in Q4. For comparison, Amazon’s cloud business generated almost $10 billion in Q4. However, Google’s is fast-growing, rising more than 50 per cent year-on-year.


