Dorna, La Liga team for AV piracy fight

Reinforcing their commitment to protecting the audio-visual content of both MotoGP and WorldSBK, Spain’s premier football league La Liga and motorcycle sports rightsholder Dorna Sports have come to an agreement which will see La Liga’s Technological Content Protection department lend its services to the protection of the audio-visual rights of the Championships managed by Dorna Sports. That includes the Italian-based Dorna WSBK Organization, which runs WorldSBK.

As part of this partnership, La Liga will use its own tools in order to monitor and eliminate illegal MotoGP and WorldSBK audio-visual content hosted on social networks, digital platforms and mobile apps.

Fake profiles that make fraudulent use of the logotype and name of Dorna Sports will also be monitored and eliminated, as well as those pertaining to Dorna’s Championships.

In addition, La Liga’s human, technical and legal resources will be used to monitor and de-index those pages that use illegal Dorna Sports content from search engines. The tools created by the La Liga Content Technology Protection team also allow the tracking, pursuit and compilation of legal evidence in order to fight illegal transmissions via IPTV and Cardsharing.

“With this alliance, La Liga extends its commitment to fighting audiovisual piracy,” declared Javier Tebas, President of La Liga. “Joining with Dorna Sports motivates us to keep working to protect competitions’ audiovisual value. Fighting against piracy is a top priority for La Liga and we’ll continue to invest in technical tools and human resources to keep advancing in this field.”

“The signing of this agreement between La Liga and Dorna Sports shows our complete commitment to the fight against piracy,” asserted Manel Arroyo, Managing Director of Dorna Sports. “The protection of audio-visual rights is and always has been a of utmost importance for us because, due to the exclusive and attractive nature of the content we produce, it suffers much more from the consequences of piracy. Both MotoGP and WorldSBK will greatly benefit from the tools created by La Liga’s technological protection team, which is a global point of reference and therefore a guarantee of security for our Championships.”