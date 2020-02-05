DPP predicts resurgence in ad-funded content

The DPP, the media industry’s business network, has published its annual media industry predictions, in partnership with DPP member company Imagen. The DPP 2020 Predictions reveal how the process of globalisation is creating challenges, as well as opportunities, through the media supply chain.

“The DPP’s annual predictions could safely be advertised as ‘hype-free’,” says DPP Managing Director, Mark Harrison. “A group of senior people from the DPP membership has given us their view of the year ahead, and it is a deeply insightful, and sober, analysis of the realities of doing business in the new global media economy.”

Among the eight predictions for the year ahead are:

● The impact of globalisation will be felt at the local level – re-setting how businesses operate

● Consumer choice will create complexity – challenging content providers’ attempts to own direct relationships, and establishing new behaviours around media

● Transparency will become essential for business success

● There will be a resurgence in ad-funded content

Perhaps most strikingly of all, the DPP’s group of experts also predicted that environmental sustainability will be a background for everything that companies do in 2020.

“It’s a measure of just how seriously many media companies are now taking the climate emergency, that despite the prediction that the year ahead will be turbulent, they still insist sustainability must be a priority,” adds Mark Harrison. “It’s not a tick box exercise; it’s a genuine, heartfelt commitment.”

