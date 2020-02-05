MWC feels coronavirus effect

LG has pulled out of MWC in Barcelona citing fears over the spread of coronavirus. MWC opens on February 24th. China’s ZTE has also dropped plans for a press conference at the event due to the virus, but it will still host a stand.

Separately, Sony has said coronavirus could negatively affect production in its factories, which make components for Apple and Huawei products.

“With the safety of its employees and general public foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain,” LG said. “This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised.”

The firm added that it would hold “separate events in the near future” instead.

“We have spoken to LG and regret not seeing them at this year’s MWC20 Barcelona,” a spokeswoman for the GSMA said.