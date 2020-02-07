Pluto TV on Hisense TVs

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS company and global AVoD service, has announced a multi-year global pact bringing Pluto TV’s platform of over 250 live, linear, thematically-curated and branded partner channels onto Hisense’s new Vidaa platform across the US, Europe and Latin America, for free.

Beginning in the Spring of 2020, Pluto TV will be deeply integrated into the new Vidaa platform delivering an out-of-the-box, immediate viewing experience. All new Hisense TVs being sold in the US and Mexico will feature a dedicated, branded Pluto TV button. This button is designed to be a one-click solution that drops users directly into the Pluto TV service.

“Partnering with Hisense and Vidaa aligns perfectly with our goals, accelerating our mission to entertain the planet,” states Brendon Thomas, Vice President Distribution, Pluto TV. “The global reach of Hisense’s newly relaunched VIDAA platform will effortlessly bring free, premium TV to millions more viewers, in dozens of countries across the globe – all with just the click of a button.”

Currently, Pluto TV streams entertainment to over 20 million monthly active users, across over 30 devices including mobile, web, CTV, gaming consoles and set-top boxes in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Latin America set to launch in March. Beginning this Spring, in the US, Pluto TV will relaunch their existing app on Hisense with the new Vidaa platform. Pluto TV LATAM on Hisense Vidaa will also launch this spring across 17 countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The installation across the EU will happen later in 2020.

“Our key goal is to provide the best free content locally in every market on our Vidaa platform. Partnering with Pluto TV is perfect match,” said Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development for Hisense’s Vidaa platform. “Adding dedicated button on our Hisense TVs with Vidaa platform is another step that users can access to Pluto TV with just one click.”