Spain: Pay-TV revenues see record high

From David Del Valle in Madrid
February 7, 2020
Pay-TV revenues in Spain set a record high the second quarter of 2019 reaching €572.3 million, up 4.4 per cent, driven by convergent packages.

CNMC’s latest report reveals that pay-TV subscribers grew by 2.1 per cent year-on-year to 6.75 million.

By contrast, FTA TV business dropped by 9 per cent to €461 million. Overall, total pay-TV and FTA revenues fell by 1.9 per cent year-on-year. TV ad revenues, 94 per cent of which went to FTA TV, amounting to €474.8 million whereas pay-TV took 6 per cent of the TV ad pie.

Atresmedia and Mediaset control 84.4 per cent of the TV ad market.


