5G available to all BT customers

BT is making its 5G plans available for all customers. BT was one of the first UK mobile networks to launch 5G in November 2019, when it was exclusively available for those on its BT Halo converged plan.

BT’s 5G service is available in 50 of the UK’s busiest places.Those opting for BT’s 5G service can enjoy it in busy parts of London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Hull, Sunderland, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, Bristol and Wakefield and Wolverhampton. It provides a superfast connection in high footfall locations including London’s Waterloo and Euston stations, Cardiff Central station, Glasgow’s Bath Street and St Enoch Square, Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium, and Coventry’s Council House and Cathedral ruins.

Pete Oliver, Managing Director of Marketing, BT Consumer, said: “Our BT Halo customers have been some of the first to enjoy 5G in the UK, and we’re now giving all of our customers the chance to get superfast, reliable mobile connections even in the busiest places. Whether you’re watching HD TV or sport on the go, or FaceTiming your family on the way home, 5G makes a huge difference to everyday experiences and opens up even more exciting new experiences like seamless augmented reality and HD mobile gaming.”

BT customers can choose data allowances ranging from 6GB to 100GB, starting at £45 per month for a device such as the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Existing BT Halo customers can benefit even further with double data on all plans, with the 100GB option boosted to unlimited as part of the ‘no limits’ plan exclusively available to BT Halo customers.