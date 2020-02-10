DTT deadline for 2,413 Spanish municipalities

Some 2,413 municipalities from 11 regions in Spain will be affected from February 11th by the DTT switch-over as a result of the digital migration within the so-called digital dividend.

TV channels have been simulcasting in those municipalities since September but will now release the 700 MHz band. Buildings with Smatv (Satellite Master Antenna TV) which have not readjusted their antennas and retuned channels will be left without DTT.

The DTT migration process is being rolled out in different phases across the country. The process must be completed before June 2020 with state subsidies of between €104 and €677 per building equating to a total of €145 million in subsidies.