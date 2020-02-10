More MWC dropouts

Sony and Amazon are the latest high-profile companies to pull out of Mobile World Congress – one of the world’s largest tech shows – because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Sony said it would no longer take part in the event in Barcelona after “monitoring the evolving situation” following the breakout of the virus.

The organiser has thus far insisted that the 4-day event, due to start on February 24th, will go ahead. It usually attracts around 100,000 visitors.

Last week Ericsson, NVIDIA, ZTE and LG all announced they would not be attending the event.