EE becomes BritBox mobile partner

EE has become the exclusive mobile partner for SVoD service BritBox. EE pay monthly mobile and tablet customers across the UK will receive a free six-month subscription to BritBox with inclusive mobile data.

Launching on March 13th, the offer allows all EE pay monthly mobile and tablet customers to stream a wide range a of British dramas, comedies, films and documentaries from the BBC and ITV including Top Gear, Downton Abbey, Happy Valley and Gavin & Stacey, with many box sets including Cold Feet, Classic Doctor Who, Shetland and Broadchurch.

Customers can also use the offer to access BritBox via a wide range of Smart TVs, as well as streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast. After the initial six-month period ends, customers will be able to continue paying for BritBox at £5.99/month, directly through their EE bill.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division, said: “The UK is the birthplace of some of the most iconic TV shows in the world – from Top Gear to Downton Abbey. By partnering with BritBox, we’re giving our customers access to the best British dramas, comedies and films, so they can stream them wherever they are, at home or on the move, thanks to our superfast 4G and 5G mobile network.”

Will Harrison, MD at BritBox, added: “It’s a match made in heaven – the biggest collection of British box sets together with the biggest network. Now it is easier than ever to sign up to BritBox, whether you watch on the go, or on the big screen in the comfort of your living room. With the first six months included, there’s no excuse not to binge on the biggest collection of British boxsets with a huge range of award-winning shows and new series added every week.”