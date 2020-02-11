Hopkins exits Sony to lead Amazon video business

Mike Hopkins is stepping down from his current post as Chairman of Sony Pictures Television later this month to join Amazon, where he will be overseeing Amazon’s video entertainment businesses – including Prime Video and Amazon Studios — reporting directly to Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos.

Hopkins, who also led US streaming service Hulu before it was acquired by Disney, will take over the duties of Jeff Blackburn, a longtime Amazon executive, on February 24th.

Blackburn went on sabbatical earlier this year was expected to return in 2021. It is now unclear what his role will be (if any) following the hiring of Hopkins.

Hopkins’ vacant position at Sony TV will not be filled, but his duties will be absorbed by worldwide distribution president Keith LeGoy and president of US production Jeff Frost.

“Mike comes to us with over 20 years of industry experience at Fox, Hulu and Sony,” Blackburn said in an internal memo. “He has an extensive track record as a global business leader in media, film and TV — negotiating landmark content and distribution agreements, running marketing operations, leading product/tech teams, and overseeing production of breakthrough television content. I have had the pleasure of working closely with many of you as we’ve built these video businesses from the ground up. You’ve created a global streaming service and award-winning original content that our customers love. And I know you’re only getting started. I’m so excited for Mike to join Jen and Greg [Hart], and the broader video leadership team, and build upon the global momentum we’ve experienced in 2019.”