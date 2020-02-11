Nielsen: Streaming now 20% of US TV watching

A Nielsen report has revealed that US consumers love streamed content and want providers to keep it coming.

In the survey conducted for its latest Total Audience Report, Nielsen found that, even as the number of streaming services available continues to grow, 93 per cent of respondents would keep paying for the ones they have or subscribe to others.

Technology and media investors fear the market may be becoming too crowded to accommodate new services. But the Nielsen survey suggests otherwise.

“The proliferation of on-demand streaming services is the most profound media disruption of the last half-century,” commented Peter Katsingris, Nielsen’s SVP of Audience Insights. “And this disruption is driving profound, real, actionable opportunity across all facets of the industry.”

Nielsen reports that some 19 per cent of TV time in US streaming homes was spent watching on-demand content during Q4 2019. Within that streaming time, Netflix accounted for 31 per cent compared to 21 per cent for YouTube, 12 per cent for Hulu and 8 per cent for Amazon, whilst 28 per cent was spent viewing other services.

In 2019, US consumers could choose from over 646,000 different titles across traditional broadcast TV and streaming platforms, up nearly 10 per cent from 2018, according to Nielsen. Of those, about 9 per cent were only available on a streaming service such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ or CBS All Access.

Streaming is particularly popular among young adults. Among 18- to 34-year-olds who participated in the Nielsen survey, 96 per cent subscribe to a paid streaming video service, compared to 91 per cent among all consumers of all ages.

Nearly one-third of all respondents and almost half of respondents aged 18 to 34 say they subscribe to three or more paid services – leaving plenty of room for AT&T- owned WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock streaming services, which are launching later this year.

Nielsen’s report projects that while consumers spent about $600 million on video and audio content in 2019, that number is projected to grow to $1 trillion by 2023.