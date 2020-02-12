Greece’s Mega Channel set for return

Greece’s Mega Channel, the country’s first private TV channel, will be back on air within a few days – likely February 17th.

Mega was formed in 1989 but hit problems during the financial crisis in 2010 which culminated in the station ending live material in 2016 and eventually going off air in 2018.

In 2019 the broadcaster’s video assets and branding was acquired by Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis (paying a reported €33.9 milliom) and plans have been laid down for a return to the airwaves.

The channel’s content consists mainly of Greek programmes such as comedies, dramas, news and entertainment shows.