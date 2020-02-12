Indonesia: HBO GO launches as standalone service

HBO GO is now available in Indonesia as a standalone service. The streaming app is accessible via the HBO GO Asia website, and can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store for IDR60,000* (approximately €3.65) a with a 7-day free trial.

In Indonesia, the app first launched last year and continues to be available via Telkomsel’s Maxstream, First Media and IndiHome.

“Thanks to our local distribution partners, the app has already got off to a flying start in Indonesia. Now, consumers have another method of accessing our great content with a free trial and no obligation,” said Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, which operates HBO in Asia. “Through HBO GO, viewers can watch the latest Hollywood blockbuster movies and series – as well as Asian content – anytime, anywhere.”

HBO GO allows subscribers unlimited access to stream thousands of hours of non-stop and uncut entertainment from the latest first-run Hollywood blockbusters and exclusive original content from HBO, HBO Asia and Cinemax, to Asian movies, series favourite kids’ programmes over multiple connected devices.