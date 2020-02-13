Dowden new UK Culture Secretary

Oliver Dowden MP has been named as the new Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

He takes over from Nicky Morgan, who was appointed to the role in July 2019 by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but stood down from as an MP at the December 2019 General Election, and who carried on in the role having been elevated to Parliament’s upper chamber as Baroness Morgan.

Dowden was previously Minister for the Cabinet Office and Paymaster General since 2019, and has been the Member of Parliament for Hertsmere in Hertfordshire since 2015.