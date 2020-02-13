ProSiebenSat.1 creates SevenOne Entertainment brand

ProSiebenSat.1 has unveiled The SevenOne Entertainment Group brand – combining its channel brands, content, digital and marketing businesses.

“We have long since ceased to be a mere TV company, but are consistently developing into a platform-agnostic entertainment house,” said Wolfgang Link, Co-CEO Entertainment of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. “And we are succeeding in this by producing more of our own content, which we can offer and exploit on different platforms.“

“With more presence, we are also further diversifying our revenues,” added Michaela Tod, Co-CEO of the Group’s new entertainment pillar.

Link continued: “We have worked hard to bring our channel brands, content and digital business and marketing together under one roof. With the new structure, we are ideally positioned to become THE entertainment house in the German-speaking world,” says Link, summarizing the work of the past months. The result: a unique entertainment power across all platforms. Starting in the summer of 2020, the newly founded SevenOne Entertainment Group will bundle ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland with its stations, SevenOne Media and other entertainment divisions.

In the future, the company will focus even more strongly on the production of its own content and its rights. This includes the continuation of successful programme brands such as The Masked Singer, Germany’s Next Topmodel or Celebrity Big Brother with an extensive digital offering, as well as the expansion of infotainment formats. In addition, the founding of production companies such as Pyjama Pictures, the joint venture with Christian Ulmen and Carsten Kelber, and closer ties with artists to the company will be further extended. “We want to be the first address for talents in front of and behind the camera in the German-speaking world,” said Link.

Henrik Pabst as Chief Content Officer is responsible for all content issues, Thomas Wagner as Chief Sales Officer manages the marketing division, Nicole Agudo Berbel as Chief Distribution Officer is responsible for the distribution and pay-TV divisions.

“With his extensive know-how of the international entertainment industry, Henrik Pabst has further developed the group’s range of first-class entertainment content on all platforms for viewers and consumers in recent months and restructured the content division. Nicole Agudo Berbel brings many years of market expertise and professional competence in the distribution and pay-TV segments to the new management team. Among other things, she has successfully built up and expanded our channel portfolio across all distribution platforms in recent years, which pays off for our multi-platform strategy,” said Link.

“With his many years of sales experience and his excellent instinct for consumer needs, Thomas Wagner is a great asset to our new board”, added Tod.

“Our aim is very clear: we want to redefine the future of entertainment. And that’s exactly what we are putting into practice”, explained Wolfgang Link. “Our newly founded SevenOne Entertainment Group not only draws strength from the fact that we have bundled all of our content, digital and sales units under one roof. Furthermore, we increasingly think and work in networks, while focusing more than ever on our audiences and clients.”