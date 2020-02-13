Saunders to head Ofcom Emerging Technology

UK media regulator Ofcom has announced that Professor Simon Saunders will join Ofcom next month as Director of Emerging Technology.

Saunders joins from Google, where he was Head of Connectivity Partnerships for Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has been with the technology company since 2015, working with mobile operators globally on improving wireless connectivity through advanced technology.

Saunders is a specialist in communication technology, with a technical and commercial background, having worked in industry, including at Motorola and Philips, in academia at the University of Surrey and Trinity College Dublin, and as an advisor on communication systems for business users, operators and technology vendors.

He is also a Visiting Professor at King’s College London and was a member of the Ofcom Spectrum Advisory Board from 2007 to 2014. He has founded and chaired several technology forums and associations.

Saunders is also a trustee of the charity Music for All, where he organised the world’s first-ever music lesson delivered using 5G.

“It’s fantastic that Simon’s joining Ofcom,” declared Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom’s Group Director for Strategy and Research. “He will bring significant experience to our work and help ensure we’re equipped to handle the increasing pace of technological change.”

“I can’t wait to get started at Ofcom, which is a forward-thinking regulator that understands technology,” added Saunders. “I’m looking forward to helping shape the future of Ofcom’s work to improve communications for people and businesses in the UK.