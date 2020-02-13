Spain: Euskaltel to use Virgin brand

Euskaltel has signed a trademark licence agreement with Virgin Group to use the Virgin brand in Spain to drive its National Expansion strategy.

Euskaltel said the signing of this agreement represents a major milestone. With improved wholesale access agreements already signed in December 2019, the telco says it now has all the key elements required for its National Expansion strategy. Virgin will take Euskaltel into the 85 per cent of the Spanish market where it is not present today.

The Virgin brand will coexist alongside Euskaltel’s three established brands; Euskaltel, Telecable and R, which will continue to provide services in each of their respective regions. Euskaltel believes the combination of its strong existing regional brands with Virgin used on a national basis will bring “excellent opportunities for growth”.

José Miguel García, Chief Executive Officer of Euskaltel, said: “The Virgin brand will be a major asset for Euskaltel as we expand our business into the rest of Spain. Virgin represents the great customer service, value and reliability that are central to our National Expansion strategy. We are convinced that Virgin is the right brand to drive growth and value in our business as we expand into the 85 per cent of the Spanish market where we are not yet present”.

Virgin Group CEO, Josh Bayliss, added: “The Euskaltel Group is a market leader in Spain, known for its excellent service and innovation in the telecoms sector. These are qualities on which we pride ourselves at Virgin, making us confident Euskaltel is the perfect partner with whom to launch Virgin telecoms services in Spain”.