Spain: Movistar adds Apple TV+, boosts UHD

Movistar Plus is upgrading its pay-TV platform adding new functionalities including a voice-controlled remote and double-screen option to watch two different channels at the simultaneously. It is also adding new services including Apple TV+.

The platform is boosting its UHD content with more football matches and original TV series. Movistar says that around 30 per cent of its over 4 million subscribers currently has a 4K decoder.

The voice-controlled remote control is available for €10 for subscribers, or free of charge for those with an UHD decoder.

According to Movistar its subscribers spend an average of 4 hours in front of the TV, 78 per cent linear content and 22 per cent on demand.