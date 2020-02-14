Disney hires BBC’s Keelan

February 14, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Liam Keelan, a former BBC executive, is set to join The Walt Disney Company as VP of original productions, television for Europe & Africa.

Keelan will take up the London-based role, reporting to Diego Londono, EVP media networks and content, on March 2nd. Keelan will lead a team developing productions for Fox, Disney Channel and the Disney+ streaming service.

Keelan previously spent six years as director of scripted content at BBC Worldwide. Since leaving the BBC last year, he has worked as a media consultant for Amazon Studios and a number of independent production companies.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Keelan spurns Sky for new BBC job
  2. Fox’s Rice will chair Disney TV
  3. Disney hires Favreau to create Star Wars TV series
  4. Disney launching Spanish SVoD in France; Molotov deal
  5. Sky’s Bradley-Jones heads Disney+ Europe

You must be logged in to post a comment Login