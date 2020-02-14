Disney hires BBC’s Keelan

Liam Keelan, a former BBC executive, is set to join The Walt Disney Company as VP of original productions, television for Europe & Africa.



Keelan will take up the London-based role, reporting to Diego Londono, EVP media networks and content, on March 2nd. Keelan will lead a team developing productions for Fox, Disney Channel and the Disney+ streaming service.

Keelan previously spent six years as director of scripted content at BBC Worldwide. Since leaving the BBC last year, he has worked as a media consultant for Amazon Studios and a number of independent production companies.