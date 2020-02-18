beIN scores 2020 Pakistan Super League rights

The Pakistan Super League, Global Sports Commerce (GSC), and beIN Media Group have announced a media rights agreement that will see beIN Sports broadcast the 2020 Pakistan Super League live in Australia, as well as showcasing a daily highlights programme to fans across Asia.

The deal means that beIN Sports will broadcast the tournament’s 34 live matches in Australia, as well as providing sports fans in the country with a daily highlights programme. The highlights will also be broadcast across the beIN Asia footprint in nine territories, including: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, East Timor and Hong Kong.

The 2020 Pakistan Super League, which is set to take place between February 20th and March 22nd, will be held entirely in Pakistan for the first time.

Mike Kerr, Managing Director at beIN Asia Pacific, said: “In a major year for Twenty20 cricket in Australia, we’re delighted to have secured the live rights to the 2020 Pakistan Super League further expanding our sports offering to subscribers in the country.”