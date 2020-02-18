More Starlink satellites launched, but no landing

A Falcon 9 rocket successfully placed 60 more Starlink broadband satellites into orbit on February 17th.

Launch was at 15.05 local time from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and SpaceX’s Launch Complex 40. SpaceX confirmed the successful deployment of the satellites.

However, the Falcon 9 did not land successfully on its drone barge after launch. Data will become available but viewers to the live transmission only saw a cloud of steam and water just out of shot which suggested that the landing was close, but not close enough.

This latest batch now means that there are some 300 Starlink craft in Low Earth orbit. The next batch are scheduled to launch in March.