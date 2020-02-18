Wilding-Baker leads Freesat digital marketing

Freesat, the FTA DTH service, has named Michelle Wilding-Baker as its new Head of Digital Marketing. She will be responsible for overseeing Freesat’s digital footprint as well as its content and social strategies.

Wilding-Baker joins Freesat from Oh Mishy, a company which she founded where she provided strategic advice on audience growth and retention strategies across paid channels. She also spent several years at the Telegraph Media Group.

Andre Santos, Director of Marketing at Freesat, commented: “It’s wonderful to welcome a talent as experienced as Michelle into Freesat in this hugely important year for the company, as we launch our next generation, 4K-ready set top boxes into the UK market. I am certain that she will build upon the solid foundations we have and use her wealth of experience to deliver a first-class digital experience for our customers and prospects.”