ZEE5 available internationally on Roku devices

ZEE5, the SVoD platform for Indian content, is now available on Roku devices, enabling audiences across 190+ countries internationally (except the US) to now access over 100,000 hours of entertainment on their Roku TV and Roku streaming devices.

With this addition, ZEE5 is now available across a wide range of platforms and devices including Android, iOS, web as well as Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and now Roku.



Roku customers can now access ZEE5 and start streaming Bollywood’s latest hits like Saand Ki Aankh and Dream Girl, and some of ZEE5’s most popular Originals like Kaafir, Fittrat, and Bhram.

Commenting on the same, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “As a global OTT platform, we want to give our viewers across markets the freedom to enjoy ZEE5 on any screen of their choice. With the addition of ZEE5 across Roku devices, now even more viewers across global markets will be able to discover and enjoy our unparalleled and rich content offering. This latest platform addition underscores our vision of delivering the best of Indian content to viewers, wherever and however they want to see it.”