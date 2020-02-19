BBC Scotland Director standing down

Speaking to staff at the BBC Studios in Pacific Quay, MacKinnon said she believed that having ushered in the biggest ever programme investment here, including the launch of a new TV channel, the time is now right for her to pass on the Director’s baton.

She said: “Reflecting back on all that we have achieved, and with complete certainty that we are in strong shape for the future, I’ve decided that this is the right time for me to stand down and allow a new leader to take you all to the next stage. It has not been an easy decision for me to leave this job, a brilliant team and the best colleagues and friends I could ave wished to have… but I am sure that this is the right moment for me and for all of us.”

The BBC’s Director General Tony Hall commented: “Donalda has been a hugely valued colleague and friend. She has achieved an enormous amount in her time at the BBC and been a passionate advocate both for the BBC in Scotland – and for Scotland’s interests inside the organisation. And beyond that, as a passionate advocate of diversity and inclusion, Donalda has used her warmth and openness to bring about changes to the whole organisation, designed to make the BBC a great place in which to work for women and all. We’ll miss her – but we wish her a very happy retirement.”

The search for a successor will begin immediately and MacKinnon has said she will remain in post until the autumn to allow for a smooth handover.