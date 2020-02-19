Italy: Legal proceedings against pirate IPTV users

For the first time, legal proceedings have been launched in Italy against users of pirated TV content using IPTV technology.

After a lengthy investigation, Italy’s Financial Police have identified and reported to the Judicial Authority 223 individuals responsible for having purchased pirate IPTV subscriptions to the main pay-TV platforms (Sky Italia, DAZN and Mediaset Premium).

The investigation is still in progress and aims to identify further possible subjects involved.

By purchasing subscriptions of this type, customers are liable for the crime of receiving stolen goods. The copyright law foresees the confiscation of the equipment used; consequently, the 223 customers will have their TV, computer and smartphone confiscated in case of conviction.

The penalties for customers also include imprisonment for up to eight years and a fine of €25.000, plus legal fees. At the same time, users are also at risk of sharing personal and banking data with criminal organisations.

According to Italian consumers association Codacons, pay-TV piracy involves over 5 million Italians, while research by FAPAV/Ipsos reveals that the number of users has increased by over one million in just the last 12 months.