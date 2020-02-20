NAB is on, despite virus

The National Association of Broadcasters has confirmed April’s NAB Show in Las Vegas is still “all systems go” despite travel concerns around the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Responding to the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton said the show is absolutely still on and, in fact, had one of its best sales weeks last week in terms of floor exhibition space. He said they are taking “all precautions” to ensure the safety of attendees.

The NAB statement read: “The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), organiser of NAB Show, affirmed the 2020 NAB Show is set to take place as planned, April 18 – 22 in Las Vegas. The association is closely monitoring COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, and is prepared to devote whatever resources necessary to ensure a safe and productive NAB Show experience. NAB Show is the premier event driving the evolution of media and entertainment. It is an engine for commerce and a critical launchpad for products and services expected to revolutionise the business. The convention’s 1,600 exhibitors and 90,000 attendees rely on the annual NAB Show to raise their profile and meet business goals.”