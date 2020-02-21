US continues to urge UK against Huawei

Robert Strayer, the US deputy assistant secretary for cyber and communications, has said that the Trump administration has not given up on its fight to stop the UK using Huawei for its 5G networks.

Strayer said he did not believe the UK government’s decision to give the Chinese firm limited access was final.

“Our understanding is that there might have been some initial decisions made but conversations are continuing,” he told the BBC.

Strayer warned again that allowing Huawei in would threaten intelligence sharing between the US and UK. “If countries adopt untrustworthy vendors in 5G technology, it will jeopardise our ability to share information at the highest levels.”