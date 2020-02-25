Netflix rolls out ‘Top 10’ feature

Recognising that top 10 lists are a frequent way to find out what’s popular, Netflix is rolling out a new Top 10 feature.

In addition to the overall top 10 list, users will also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when they click on the movies and TV shows tabs.

“This new row – complete with its own special design – will enable you to see what is most popular on Netflix in your country,” advises Cameron Johnson, Product Innovation, writing in the Company Blog.

It will be updated every day and the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to each user.

Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special ‘Top 10’ badge, wherever they appear on Netflix. “That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list – or when searching for specific shows or films,” explains Johnson.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make Netflix better. It’s why we’ve been experimenting with top 10 lists in Mexico and the UK for the last six plus months. Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more,” he reveals.

“When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends, or talk about it at work, so other people can enjoy it too. We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily,” he concludes.