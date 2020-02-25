Survey: Fans will pay more for favourite sports streaming

Sports fans are willing to pay more for streaming live sports, but only if it provides better access to the sports teams and leagues they are interested in, according to the findings of an international survey, commissioned by content and advertising technology specialist Verizon Media, into what fans want from services that let them stream live sports.

The research was conducted amongst 5,000 sports fans in the US, UK, France, Germany and Holland and found that the opportunity for content providers streaming live sports is huge, as long as they offer greater personalisation, better viewing options and a different advertising experience better suited to a streaming environment.

Fans are willing to pay more to get closer to their team

Almost two thirds (63 per cent) would consider paying – or paying more if they already do so – for a live sports streaming service if it offered coverage of a sports league or team that interests them. Less than half (47 per cent) of respondents with a premium subscription feel that it gives them access to all the teams they want to watch, pointing to a market with plenty of opportunity for growth.

Fifty-one per cent of sports fans specifically use streaming services to follow sports that are not available anywhere else. They like the flexibility and high-quality experience streaming gives them, with 39 per cent using a streaming service because it allows them to watch on their smartphone and 32 per cent opting to stream live sports in 4K Ultra High Definition. Over a third (37 per cent) of respondents choosing to stream live sports over-the-top because it’s a less expensive alternative to satellite or cable pay-TV.

“There is a huge opportunity for content providers to reshape the entire landscape of live sports by offering more choice and deeper coverage of specific teams,” notes Ariff Sidi, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Media. “There is the potential to build global audiences around niche sports and leagues that don’t currently get enough airtime, but to do so they must employ the latest and most flexible technology resources.”

Fans are cancelling if they don’t see value

Over a third (37 per cent) of sports fans have cancelled a live streaming subscription, with almost half (45 per cent) citing cost as the primary reason. The most passionate sports consumers, cancel services as the result of a lack of coverage of the teams they follow (23 per cent), a hard-to-use interface (15 per cent) or inordinate delay behind live (19 per cent).

“We’ve already seen that if you get the content right, they could be willing to pay more and still see it as the option available to them that gives the most value for their money,” advises Sidi.

Fans seek control of their live sports streaming experience

Some one in three sports fans are looking for more control over the live experience, wanting access to replay controls like slow motion (35 per cent), the ability to switch between camera angles (30 per cent), time shifting (30 per cent) and the ability to skip ads (30 per cent). There is also significant interest in getting easier access to match highlights (42 per cent), and libraries of on-demand content (22 per cent).

“The industry talks a lot about streaming services being ‘TV-like’ but sports fans actually want a different experience that puts them in total control,” suggests Sidi. “Streaming services are much more capable of innovating because they have the luxury of using advanced technology that can serve every consumer need from day one. Live sports streaming services can emulate the best aspects of traditional television while bringing totally unique immersive experiences to fans.”

Asked to choose between 4K Ultra High definition or improvements to the gap between true live and pictures appearing on screen, two thirds of sports fans (66 per cent) would choose picture quality versus only a third (34 per cent) who would pick reduced latency.

New platforms demand new advertising models

Nearly nine in ten (86 per cent) sports fans expect streaming services to offer a different ad experience, with over half (54 per cent) expecting fewer adverts and around a third (29 per cent) wanting more personalised advertising and offers.

“We’re seeing yet more evidence for the need to tailor content and business models to suit individual viewers,” observes Sidi. “Service providers can make full use of the true flexibility of online streaming to personalise every aspect of the experience – from the content to the way they monetize it.”