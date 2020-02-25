TIM first quantum computing for mobile optimisation

TIM claims it is the first mobile operator in Europe to implement quantum computing algorithms planning next generation mobile networks.

The computational potential of quantum computers means they can perform at around ten times the speed of established optimisation methods. TIM has optimised planning of radio cells, framing the problem within a QUBO (quadratic unconstrained binary optimisation) algorithmic model, carried out on D-Wave’s 2000Q quantum computer.

Quantum computers are based on qubits, basic units of information similar to ordinary bits, which exploit the principles of quantum mechanics to process complex problems and large calculations in extremely short times.

This has also made it possible to develop radio cell planning that ensures reliable mobile services with high performance, according to TIM.