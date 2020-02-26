Comcast acquires XUMO

Comcast has acquired XUMO, the ad-supported streaming service based in California.

XUMO offers free, live and on-demand streaming entertainment, news, sports and more, and features over 190 different genre-grouped channels. XUMO’s multi-screen network of distribution partners include major smart television brands who have partnered with XUMO to curate rich, free, media experiences.

In a statement, Comcast said: “The talented team at XUMO has created a successful, growing, and best-in-class set of streaming capabilities. We are excited for this team to join Comcast and look forward to supporting them as they continue to innovate and develop their offerings.”

XUMO will continue to operate as an independent business inside of Comcast Cable. It was founded in 2011 by MySpace parent Viant, and later taken over by Meredith as part of a broader 2018 acquisition of Time.

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.