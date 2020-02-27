Spain: TV profitable in 2019 despite ad fall

The two largest private FTA TV groups in Spain, Mediaset and Atresmedia, have weathered the ad crisis in the country and achieved profit in 2019.

Mediaset ended the year with a profit of €211.7 million, up 5.7 per cent, whereas Atresmedia’s profit amounted to €118 million, up 33.8 per cent. The TV groups saw their TV ad revenues fall by 3.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively, according to Infoadex, which revealed that the overall drop of TV ad revenues reached 5.8 per cent to €2 billion.

Mediaset’s total revenues stood at €946 million, down 3.6 per cent with an EBITDA of €284 million, up 3.1 per cent.

Atresmedia reported just over €1 billion in revenues, down 0.3 per cent with an EBITDA of €183.9 million. The TV division made €965.1 million in revenues and an EBITDA of €166.7 million.