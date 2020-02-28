BritBox now on Amazon Fire TV

BritBox, the UK SVoD service created by the BBC and ITV, is now available on Amazon Fire TV, continuing its distribution growth. Around fifteen million homes are now able to watch BritBox on the biggest screen in the house.

BritBox is now widely accessible on TV streaming devices adding Amazon Fire TV, to Apple TV and Google Chromecast, as well as through an extensive range of Smart TVs from manufacturers including Samsung, Panasonic, Toshiba, JVC, Hitachi, Bush and more.

BritBox will be adding support for YouView and other Freeview Play Smart TVs in the next few months and is also available to watch on PC and Mac at britbox.co.uk and via Apple and Android smartphones and tablets.

The streaming service offers the biggest box of British box sets with the finest home-grown talent, including; Top Gear, Downton Abbey, Happy Valley and Gavin & Stacey, with many box sets including Cold Feet, Classic Doctor Who, Only Fools and Horses, Shetland and Broadchurch exclusive to the service.

BritBox also offers expert curation and playlists that it says will enable TV fans to easily find programmes they know and discover new favourites via the web, mobile, tablet, and connected TVs.