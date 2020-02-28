Huawei building 5G factory in France

Huawei is to build a highly automated manufacturing plant in France, in a location yet to be named. Huawei France has already announced a new R&D centre in the country and revealed that the company had chosen Europe as the base of its first factory outside China dedicated to 5G equipment.

Huawei said France offered an ideal geographic position for the new plant, as well as mature industrial infrastructure and a highly educated labour force. The facility will primarily manufacture 4G and 5G supplies for European customers, supporting the company’s commitment to operating “in Europe, for Europe.”

The €200 million plant will integrate a demonstration centre that will showcase base station production, software loading, and testing processes. This centre will welcome telecom operators, as well as professional bodies and government representatives.

The factory is expected to make €1 billion of products annually and create 500 direct jobs. The Chinese equipment maker said that its current European workforce counts over 12,000 employees and that, directly and indirectly, its presence in Europe generated approximately 170,000 jobs.