OTT and mobile TV grows in Italy

Online TV usage in 2019 grew by 4.4 per cent year-on-year, to 34.5 per cent of users of Italy. Mobile TV also saw growth (+2.3 per cent to 28.2 per cent), according to the annual Censis report on Italy’s communications sector.

Meanwhile, both traditional TV (DTT) and satellite TV continued to lose viewers. The first was watched by 87.4 per cent of those polled (-2.5 per cent), while the latter accounted for 41.1 per cent of the total (-0.1 per cent).

Among the highlights of the report is the increasing use of both linear and personalised programming.

Over the past year, internet users increased from 78.4 per cent to 79.3 per cent of the population, while smartphone users were up 1.9 per cent to 75.7 per cent.

Spending on mobile phones quadrupled over the past decade, to over €7 billion in 2019, while purchases of PCs and audiovisual equipment grew by 64.7 per cent.