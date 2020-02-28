Sky exec calls for PSB rethink

In the wake of UK broadcast regulator Ofcom’s publication of its review of public service broadcasting, Stephen van Rooyen, EVP and CEO, UK and Europe, has suggested that the regulator should consider a radical reform of the PSB model.

“It’s clear from Ofcom’s report that the UK broadcast landscape has been transformed over the past five years,” stated van Rooyen. “Now is the perfect time for Ofcom to think radically about how the existing PSB model can be reformed, so that all providers, including non-PSBs like Sky, can make an even bigger contribution to the UK broadcasting industry and the cultural economy.”