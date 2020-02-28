STV Player on Apple TV devices

Scottish broadcaster, STV, has launched its VoD catch-up service – the STV Player – on Apple TV devices, bringing their live channels, on-demand content and STV Player+ features to another new platform.

STV Player is the exclusive home of channel 3 content in Scotland. Now, Apple TV users can watch the latest STV dramas, including White House Farm and Flesh & Blood, as well as stalwarts of the STV schedule like Coronation Street and Saturday Night Takeaway. Users in Scotland and across the UK can access an additional 1000 hours of Player-only free content, including drama box sets like Single handed, The Slap, Rebus and Taggart as well as countless factual and entertainment titles. More titles are being added every week.

STV Player also offers live streaming with STV and STV+1 available to Scottish homes, and 24-hour free-to-air sports channels, FreeSports and EDGEsport, available across the whole of the UK. In addition to the free service, STV’s subscription service – STV Player+ – is enabled on the app which means that Player+ subscribers get the same ad-free experience here and in the EU on their tvOS devices for £3.99 per month – bringing Player+ benefits to a large screen platform.

Richard Williams, Director of Digital at STV, said: “Having the STV Player on Apple TV has been one of the most requested developments from Scottish Apple fans for some time. Apple TV users are passionate and heavy users and we’re thrilled that we’re now able to add this platform to our portfolio. The STV Player is now widely available across all main platforms, bringing thousands of hours of STV broadcast and catch up content to viewers across the country, with hundreds of titles and two live sports channels available UK wide. We’re also delighted to offer the ad-free Player+ option on the Apple TV app, giving subscribers access to video on demand across the EU.”