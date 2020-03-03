Disney+ UK launch event cancelled

Disney has cancelled plans for a glitzy red carpet gala to launch its SVoD platform, Disney+, in the UK over coronavirus fears.

The event, which was due to take place on March 5th with a star-studded guest list, has been called off completely “due to a number of media attendee cancellations and increasing concerns at the prospect of travelling internationally,” the company explained.

Acknowledging that the decision had been made out of an “abundance of caution”, it said alternative plans, including webcasts, would be put in place for interviews with actors and Disney executives.

The service will still roll out in the UK and other parts of Europe on March 24th as planned.