Two FA Cup games exclusively on Facebook

Fans across the UK will this week be able to watch two games from Emirates FA Cup fifth round exclusively on Facebook Watch.

All eight of the fifth round fixtures will now be broadcast live with the other six shown by the BBC and the remaining two on BT Sport.

The two UK-only Facebook Watch broadcasts will be:

March 3rd (8pm) – Reading vs Sheffield United

March 4th (7.45pm) – Leicester City vs Birmingham City

As well as watching on mobile, users can also stream the games to a TV by downloading the Facebook Watch TV app, which is available on multiple platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

The availability of the games comes after a group of betting firms, following a backlash, voluntarily gave up their exclusivity for streaming matches.

In addition to its two games on BBC One, the BBC has announced that it will also show an additional pair of matches on its featured iPlayer channel.